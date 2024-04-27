Engine Do I have a standard or reverse rotation pump?

C

Cobraii1976

Apr 21, 2021
Lowbanks ON Canada
Hello, I have a 76 cobra ii that has a fox body 5.0 based engine. The car runs hotter than I believe it should. With the hood off it typically runs @ 193°, with the hood on it runs around 200°-210°ish. I’m taking it on the Hot Rod Power Tour this year and I want to ensure it’s set up correctly. It’s a long drive from Canada.!

My concern is that the pump is being rotated in the incorrect direction.

Right now my pump is spinning counter clock wise or reverse rotation. Is there any way to tell sort of ripping the pump off to inspect the impeller orientation?
 

If your pump is spinning counter-clockwise as you're standing in front of the car, then yes, it's reverse rotation. The stock thermostat is 193*. Is your radiator large enough? Do you have an electric fan and is it spinning in the right direction and not reversed? Honestly, 195*-210* is right about where it should be running.
 
Oh ok.! That’s great news to me. It runs at 193° normally with the hood off. I may have incorrectly assumed it should be running cooler with the hood on considering the hole cut out for the tunnel-ram. Yes I have an electric fan and it is pulling air correctly. Thanks so much for the response.
 

