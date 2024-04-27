Cobraii1976
Hello, I have a 76 cobra ii that has a fox body 5.0 based engine. The car runs hotter than I believe it should. With the hood off it typically runs @ 193°, with the hood on it runs around 200°-210°ish. I’m taking it on the Hot Rod Power Tour this year and I want to ensure it’s set up correctly. It’s a long drive from Canada.!
My concern is that the pump is being rotated in the incorrect direction.
Right now my pump is spinning counter clock wise or reverse rotation. Is there any way to tell sort of ripping the pump off to inspect the impeller orientation?
