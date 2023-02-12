Door Moldings

I need some replacement door moldings for my 1990 GT. Any of you have any experience with the aftermarket ones available from NPD, LMR or Blue Oval Industries? Was looking on NPD website and see two different sets. Both say Daniel Carpenter but only one says original Ford tooling.

Molding, Door, Gray, Paint To Match Body Color, Original Ford Tooling - #M-20939-4ABA - National Parts Depot

Buy part #M-20939-4ABA Molding, Door, Gray, Paint To Match Body Color, Original Ford Tooling for your classic vehicle from National Parts Depot. Free shipping on orders over $300, fast delivery & everyday low pricing! Order now!
www.npdlink.com www.npdlink.com

Molding, Door, Gray, Paint To Match Body Color, Repro - #M-20939-3AAA - National Parts Depot

Buy part #M-20939-3AAA Molding, Door, Gray, Paint To Match Body Color, Repro for your classic 1987-1993 Mustang from National Parts Depot. Free shipping on orders over $300, fast delivery & everyday low pricing! Order now!
www.npdlink.com www.npdlink.com
 

