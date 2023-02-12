Molding, Door, Gray, Paint To Match Body Color, Original Ford Tooling - #M-20939-4ABA - National Parts Depot Buy part #M-20939-4ABA Molding, Door, Gray, Paint To Match Body Color, Original Ford Tooling for your classic vehicle from National Parts Depot. Free shipping on orders over $300, fast delivery & everyday low pricing! Order now!

I need some replacement door moldings for my 1990 GT. Any of you have any experience with the aftermarket ones available from NPD, LMR or Blue Oval Industries? Was looking on NPD website and see two different sets. Both say Daniel Carpenter but only one says original Ford tooling.