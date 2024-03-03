chris38piatt
I'm just getting thing down that need re worked on my new 2016 gt. It appears previous owner installed outlaw flowmaster axle backs in it. The drone at low rpms is substantial!
I had corsa extreme on my challenger RT ant loved it.
I have watched videos for 3 days now trying to convince myself the flowmaster axle back isn't too bad.
I just believe the Corsa or Borla attack is better at drone elimination.
Any suggestions?
