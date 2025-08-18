Ford driver for 60 + years. Just bought a 1978 Blakely Bearcat 2.3 L ford

F

freesailor

New Member
Aug 18, 2025
1
0
0
belmont , ny
#1
Ford driver for 60 + years. Just bought a 1978 Blakely Bearcat 2.3 L ford. I owned a 61 Ranchero, 1051 Ford CUSTOM deluxe four door a 22 maverick and many other fords through the years. My recent purchase last week is a 1978 Blakely Bearcat with a 2.3 L Ford drive line. An estate sale find. Looke in great shape. Am gelling ready to start it up but want to check all the wiring first. I have read these 2.3 four bangers are a good engine. it looks to be well built. the car weight is 1800 pounds so it should be fun to drive, Any thoughts on this?
 

