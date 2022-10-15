Foxbody - JBL Tire well subwoofer

C

Crigano

Member
Mar 27, 2022
96
9
18
Westchester NY
#1
Hi all.

Has anyone used this? I’ve read some reviews and saw a YouTube video on the install. Looks simple and clean.

Would like to hear your thoughts if you’ve used this.

Looking to put this in a 93 LX 5.0.

www.crutchfield.com

JBL BassPro Hub

Powered 11" subwoofer enclosure with 200-watt amp — mounts to hub of spare tire
www.crutchfield.com www.crutchfield.com

Thanks!!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu