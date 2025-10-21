Foxbody racecars at NHRA Division 2 Finals

85GTStangGuy

85GTStangGuy

Mustang Master
May 19, 2021
974
604
103
Jax, Florida
#1
Here are some random shots I took from the staging lanes, of Foxbody cars that were in the NHRA Division 2 ET Bracket Finals held at Gainesville Raceway on Oct 11, 2025.

Not much success on a personal level.... I went out in the 2nd round.... but it was hella fun. This was my first year competing in the season-long points championship, and it was a learning experience, that's for sure. Looking forward to next season.

@FastDriver - I spy a mystery car. :D

20251011_134808.webp


20251011_135125.webp


20251011_134737.webp


20251011_135401.webp


20251011_135051.webp


20251011_135325.webp


20251011_134926.webp
 
  • Like
Reactions: Blackhawkxx

  • Sponsors (?)


