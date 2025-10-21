Foxbody racecars at NHRA Division 2 Finals

85GTStangGuy
Here are some random shots I took from the staging lanes, of Foxbody cars that were in the NHRA Division 2 ET Bracket Finals held at Gainesville Raceway on Oct 11, 2025.
Not much success on a personal level.... I went out in the 2nd round.... but it was hella fun. This was my first year competing in the season-long points championship, and it was a learning experience, that's for sure. Looking forward to next season.
@FastDriver - I spy a mystery car.
