FREE Open House & Car Show | Off-Road Course | Flat Track Course | Facility Tours | DJ | Food | Sidewalk Sale | Vendors

Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics

10 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
907
59
69
St. Louis, Missouri
#1
EtFaxF8.jpeg


FREE | Diode Dynamics Open House & Car Show | Saturday, April 13th 2024

⏰ 12:00-3:00pm
3870 Millstone Pkwy, St Charles, MO 63301

With free food, a live DJ, facility tours, our off-road track and flat track for rally cars, our sidewalk sale, and more - it's sure to be an event you won't want to miss!

Vendors:
Panda Motorworks
RetroShop.us
Detail 360
STL Dent Co.
Axleboy Offroad
Surdyke Motorsports
Metro Tint LLC
Relaxin in the Park
Shelter Insurance
Gateway Rivian Club
Midwest F-150 Lightning Club
Zitting Detailing
AAA
Pit Stop

Event Information:
https://fb.me/e/49bkUjzfv
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu