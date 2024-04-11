FREE Open House & Car Show | Off-Road Course | Flat Track Course | Facility Tours | DJ | Food | Sidewalk Sale | Vendors

Diode Dynamics
FREE | Diode Dynamics Open House & Car Show | Saturday, April 13th 2024
12:00-3:00pm
3870 Millstone Pkwy, St Charles, MO 63301
With free food, a live DJ, facility tours, our off-road track and flat track for rally cars, our sidewalk sale, and more - it's sure to be an event you won't want to miss!
Vendors:
Panda Motorworks
RetroShop.us
Detail 360
STL Dent Co.
Axleboy Offroad
Surdyke Motorsports
Metro Tint LLC
Relaxin in the Park
Shelter Insurance
Gateway Rivian Club
Midwest F-150 Lightning Club
Zitting Detailing
AAA
Pit Stop
Event Information:
https://fb.me/e/49bkUjzfv