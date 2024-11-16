General karthief said: Actually yes it does, do one more test, can you get the ECM to spit out codes?

Honestly, I'd send it off to ECUExchange to get it updated, these things are past there prime. (No pun intended.....maybe). Click to expand...

I’ll whip out the code reader soon and check. One thing that bothers me I just found was the pink/black wire from the fuel pump relay to the fuel pump is shorting to ground. So I disconnected the fuel pump Y harness (plugs into fuel pump and sending unit at the tank) and it’s no longer reading short to ground the pink /black wire. Measuring the yellow wire going through floor of the hatch and its shorting to ground. So it looks like I have an issue in the harness at the tank and the wiring go through the hatch floor that carries power for the fuel pump and sending unit.1. Does the yellow/white wire go all the way from the trunk to the slosh module at the gauge cluster tank level readout? Is there 12vdc on this yellow wire?2. The black wire for the sending unit, is that ground?I’m wondering if this short took out my ECM? The weird thing is the fuel pump was coming on when everything was connected and the test port terminal was jumped under the hood. Before I found the pink/blk wire shirt to ground. Hope I didn’t damage the pump in any way.