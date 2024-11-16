Yeah, the monthly fuel pump thread, but I do have some questions and need some guidance:
Fuel pump not coming on with ignition on 1987 LX Mustang.
1. Jumpered test connector in engine bay and pump comes on. So pump is good.
2. Jumpered test connector and verified fuel pump relay is clicking and relay at ECM is clicking. Pump comes on.
3. Ignition on and no jumper on test port. Checked voltages at intertia switch and there is 12V present in and out.
4. Ignition on and no jumper at test port. Checked voltage at red wire on top of fuel injector and 12V is present.
So I’m thinking since the fuel pump relay is clicking on and the EEC relay is clicking on when the test port is jumpered that I have a bad ECM. The ECM is not switching ground on for some reason? Does this sound right?
Thoughts?
Thanks!!
