Getting my old autocrosser running again

Owned since 1983 (it's an 83). Started life as a 3.8v6/C5 GL hatchback with sunroof. Started life as a commuter. 3.8 was as weak as a 4 cyl and got v8 mileage. But it was stone axe reliable. Ran it out the 380, 000 kms on the ODO with no repairs (other than lots of rocker cover gaskets) and was still running fine when pulled.89 5.0 and C5 swapped (old pics):89 5.0, Edlebrock performer air gap, bbk long tubes, etc.Originally built up as an autocrosser. Full maximum motorsports suspension. Torque arm and all:Lots of other stuff down as well. Used to be hell on wheels for the competition, they hated it when I showed up because it dominated.Used to wear GT aero lowers and a spliced nose:Did the T roof install myself:swapped it because a wrecked t roof car turned up for cheap and I always wanted a t roof fox when I was a pup. Sure, they have thier issues, but this isn't a regular driver nor dow it live outside anymore.Full length subframe connectors and rockers rails take up the slack for the t top install.Been in hibernation nearly 15 years now after a round of changes stopped mid stream. Decided to fix all the things that have been hanging on and get it mobile again. Recently dropped the aero sides and swapped in an 85 nose, which is the best looking four eye to me:Plan is to get it mechanically sound first and then maybe on to interior, body and paint.