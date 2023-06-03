Gonna have to sell…. How to maximize profit

ChaseRoads
do I need to lube this area?
Oct 29, 2020
- 220
- 74
- 38
Won’t be right away, but I'm
Gonna end up selling the convertible.
First things first. The sob story. My wife as lupus. For the most part it’s been pretty mild with the main symptoms being the occasional flair that left her feeling sore. She’s currently having the worst flair
She’s experienced with one of her main symptoms being a reaction to sunlight. The doctor has dropped the gavel and said she needs to limit sun exposure. Most of this will be done via a wardrobe change. It’ll be just unreasonable to have a car my wife can only enjoy in the spring and later parts of summer and fall.
I am still formulating my plan. I’d like at least another year to enjoy it with the kids but after that it’ll be time to move on to something she can enjoy too.
As it stands the car is as as stated.
1991 GT Convertible. Emerald Green with the silver/titanium ground effects. Just hit 120k miles. Factory aod car that was swapped over to a tkx. The swap was done very cleanly with 100% completion. 373 gears along with a complete rear end rebuild done by a local speed shop. All ford motor sport parts used. Mac headers into bbk exhaust with flow masters . Smog has been removed. Egr is intact. Everything under the hood is stock otherwise. Top is new and perfect.
Only cosmetic mod I can think of are the seats are from a 06.
Nearly everything functions as it should all locks lock and unlock , ac blows ice cold, power steering has ZERO wine, all windows go up and down , cruise works, horn works all lights work ect.
Only known issues.
Part of my exhaust is will sometimes hit something in the back and cause a rattle. I’m sure this can be adjusted.
The top has a replacement pump and goes up and down but you have to help it just slightly when you first start to put it down. The system has been bleed twice so I’m unsure what else to do for this one.
Low coolant sensor took a dumb. Unsure if it’s worth the $60 or $70 to fix it.
The shifter will rattle when going over 60-70 mph. I’ve not looked into this much yet. It might be the pinion Angle but there is the possibility of the driveshaft being 180 out or just imbalanced.
There is a slight front end wobble at slower speeds. No guesses on this one yet. It only appears at about 30mph when driving very casually and goes away quickly.
Lastly, it come with the premium sound with equalizer. Would it be worth putting it back in? Or just include it with the car?
I plan to tackle these things as I have time before any kinda sale happens. The whole thing is fresh and still being worked out. For now the obvious goal is to get it nice as possible with as little money put into it as I can.
Anyway, just thought I’d like you guys chime in and help me formulate a plan. I’d be transitioning to a hardtop of some kind after.
