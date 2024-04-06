GYS Music Car show, Ontario CA. April 20, 2024 10:00am-2:00pm

MI6Agent007
Come one, come all to support the Grace Yokley School Music Car show, Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 10:00am -2:00pm, 2947 South Turner Ave., Ontario, CA. 91761. Free admission for spectators. Register in one of the following categories: 1) Antique Car (pre 1934), 2) Classic Car (1935-1957), 3) Post War Classic (1958-1975), 4) Custom, Muscle Car & Hot Rods, 5) Modern Car (1975-Present), 6) Lowrider, 7) Trucks, 8) Under Construction (50% complete), 9) Motorcycles, and 10) Bicycles/Pedal Cars. All proceeds support the students of the Grace Yokley School Music Program. Last year GYS had a great turnout with close to 200 cars/trucks/motorcycles/and bikes on display. All your participation and support is genuinely appreciated.