Hello from N.C. Joined a year ago, finally have something to brag about.

ustacould
Member
-
- May 28, 2022
-
- 2
-
- 4
-
- 13
I inherited a ‘92LX that was forgotten in the garage since 1999. Thanks to this site/family I gleaned enough Fox knowledge to get her up and running.
This one is a time capsule, man - maybe not a show car but just like it came . Hell it’s quiet! Swear to jeez I thought all 5.0’s came with Flowmasters. I’ve never heard a stock one. The HotRod Power Tour was in Charlotte in June for a day and we drove out and it did great! 4000 hot rods out there and we had a blast. Didn’t race, too crowded.
