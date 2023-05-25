Help, Mustang Not Starting (Fuel Pump Issue?)

Hello,



I have a 2003 Mustang GT Auto, it’s been sitting for about a year, tried to start it but the battery was low/dead, it did start for a few seconds but then died, I think the gas might be bad, I did fire it up about a couple months ago, it ran but was just struggling with the bad fuel.



Tried to jump start it and it’s not getting any fuel, I disconnected the fuel line at the engine and no fuel is being pumped, nor can I hear the pump when the key is in run, the fuse is okay for the fuel pump. I also checked the inertia switch and the button is down.



When in run, the theft light turns off but the service engine soon light is on, I connected my code reader but it says there are no active codes.



What is the problem?



I heard there might be some sort of relay/module soldered in the wheel well of the passenger side or a different fuel module in the trunk? How do I go about checking those? Or should I be checking something else first? Or is there an easy way to see what is wrong?