Help, Mustang Not Starting (Fuel Pump Issue?)

C

CoolFool99

New Member
May 25, 2023
1
0
0
Hello,

I have a 2003 Mustang GT Auto, it’s been sitting for about a year, tried to start it but the battery was low/dead, it did start for a few seconds but then died, I think the gas might be bad, I did fire it up about a couple months ago, it ran but was just struggling with the bad fuel.

Tried to jump start it and it’s not getting any fuel, I disconnected the fuel line at the engine and no fuel is being pumped, nor can I hear the pump when the key is in run, the fuse is okay for the fuel pump. I also checked the inertia switch and the button is down.

When in run, the theft light turns off but the service engine soon light is on, I connected my code reader but it says there are no active codes.

What is the problem?

I heard there might be some sort of relay/module soldered in the wheel well of the passenger side or a different fuel module in the trunk? How do I go about checking those? Or should I be checking something else first? Or is there an easy way to see what is wrong?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Project_2v_
P1237 fuel pump secondary circuit fault
Replies
1
Views
337
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
alwayshi
A
L
Crank no start. No fuel or spark.
Replies
1
Views
157
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
gavinmgrant
2004 Mach 1 WOT fuel/spark issue?
Replies
24
Views
2K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
gavinmgrant
gavinmgrant
Y
Engine '91 5.0 dies when turning on Innova code reader in Key on Engine Running mode
Replies
3
Views
408
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
C
Electrical CCRM buzzes 2-3 seconds and Fuel pump doesnt stop priming & low speed fan comes on with the key in run position
Replies
3
Views
514
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Shuttleman83
S
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu