I went to play around with the Mustang some more to see if I could figure out if it is the switch causing the high beam problem. I removed the switch from the console (comes out very easily, just put a putty knife or blade beneath the bottom part and pry out). Unplugged the two plugs in the back and then back in again. Reconnected the battery and put the high beam relay back in. I noticed the high beam indicator was off before I even started the car up. After starting it up I tried switching the headlights to all the different modes and it seemed to work fine. The headlights flickered initially but seemed to be okay after that.



Does that indicate that it is indeed the switch going bad and/or a loose connection to the switch?