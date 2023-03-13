87 5.0 notch, stock brakes.



I pulled the MC, cleaned the proportioning valve, installed Russel braided lines with new calipers/pads up front, but can’t figure out the best way to access the rear flexible line to replace it. I’ve struggled with several of the flange nuts on the MC and calipers, so I don’t expect the rears to be any different. Any suggestions? I’ve read I’ll need to modify the bracket as well, but again, nothing is easy to access on top of the pumpkin.



Also, I’d like to replace the flange nuts on the MC as one was already rounded off before I started. I ordered a kit from Amazon, due today. I’ll need to cut the end off the tubing to install the new nuts, should have plenty of length. Will a single or double flare work? They look like bubble flares stock.



Thanks for your help!