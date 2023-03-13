Brakes How to swap rear soft line

87 5.0 notch, stock brakes.

I pulled the MC, cleaned the proportioning valve, installed Russel braided lines with new calipers/pads up front, but can’t figure out the best way to access the rear flexible line to replace it. I’ve struggled with several of the flange nuts on the MC and calipers, so I don’t expect the rears to be any different. Any suggestions? I’ve read I’ll need to modify the bracket as well, but again, nothing is easy to access on top of the pumpkin.

Also, I’d like to replace the flange nuts on the MC as one was already rounded off before I started. I ordered a kit from Amazon, due today. I’ll need to cut the end off the tubing to install the new nuts, should have plenty of length. Will a single or double flare work? They look like bubble flares stock.

Thanks for your help!
 

#2
I removed the rear soft line, bracket, and both hard lines on the rear end as one piece and worked on it out from under the car.

Hopefully you have line wrenches?
 
#3
That’s the kind of advice I need! Thank you.

I’ve been working without them, but definitely see the value after two days. One nut was already rounded, and all are rusty. I’ll pickup a good set. Any recommendations? SAE, right?
 
#4
Get SAE and Metric both. I have Craftsman as I do not wrench for a living so I would think that Kobalt or even a set from Harbor Freight or the like would work just fine.

Soak the connections with something like PB Blaster, Liquid Wrench or any penetrating solvent and let it sit over night.
 
#7
I had to replace a hard line on the passenger side of my ‘86. While I was at it, I replaced the flex line with a SS line. It’s not overly easy, but I was able to do it without much drama.

Bill
 
#8
I’m a good way into it. Took the proportioning valve off to remove the rest of the lines, loosened everything up front, got the backs off and the new lines have been straightened with the front left in and the rears loosely together. Modified the rear mounting bracket for the new soft SS line. About to go pull front right and rear from engine bay and start feeding the new lines through. Working front to back. Hoping to finish tomorrow!
 
#12
How about this one?
 

#15
Other than being dirty (at least I think I’m seeing crud) it seems complete but what does the nut on the left side go to? I am looking at a diagram of the combination valve and that nut appears to be for the shuttle portion of the valve assembly. Regardless go here and they break it down really well and also offer a soft goods rebuild kit.

1987 - 1993 Ford Mustang Brake Pressure Control Valve Rebuild | Muscle Car Research LLC

www.musclecarresearch.com www.musclecarresearch.com
 
#17
Thanks, great resource. I ordered the kit, but no way it will be here this weekend. I’ll put it together with the original parts, but I’ll have the replacements if there’ll a leak I can’t stop.

Yes, that bolt on the left is for the shuttle portion. I didn’t see the piston on that side, or remove it. That has me a bit worried. I’ll take a closer look tomorrow.

Thanks again!
 
#19
So in the link I sent you the second picture is the shuttle valve and the third is the proportioning valve. With the pic you posed I would say the shuttle portion of your combination valve is missing?
 
#20
According to that description, you are correct. I was provided the attached diagram, which has them labeled the opposite. Either way, I’m missing the valve with the smaller plug, and I believe that feeds the rear brakes. Guess I’ve always had mis-proportioned brakes?
 
