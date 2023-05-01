Let's talk chassis/under carriage cleaning, coating and painting

2000xp8

2000xp8

SN Certified Technician
Aug 8, 2003
7,492
1,396
194
NJ
So i have the tank out to swap in a holley 12-347 instead of my dual external pumps.
While i'm waiting for some fittings and the tank is uninstalled i want to clean up that area and coat or paint.
Only some surface rust and oil and fluids.
I plan to do the whole car, but right now i have to get this done quickly so i can reinstall the tank this weekend.
I do have a car lift, so i won't be on my back.

So far i used my Milwaukee 12 die grinder with a wire wheel and a hand brush to get most of the surface clear of loose debris.
Still need to degrease and do whatever it takes to prep it.

My car's undercarriage is in relatively good condition. No rust, probably from 30 years of fluid protection.

I would kinda like to do the underside flat gray and the wheel wells black.

Not sure i'm i really need to go por15 crazy on it. Since it's always garaged even my subframes that i painted 15 years still look good.

Don't shoot me on this one, but i was kinda thinking aerosol?

When i did the torque arm i had to clean the rear where the dogbone was. It was a mess, i over sprayed brake clean and it cleaned the hell out of the floor pan.
Is it safe to just spray it under there? It was so easy i just don't know what that stuff does to metal, paint or whatever the hell is on the undersized of the car.
I don't mind laying out some plastic and just going nuts if it's that easy. I could literally watch the grease disappear effortlessly.

Not turning this into a show car, but i do walk under the car all the time (lift goes high enough for me to pass without ducking) and i've spent 10 years thinking about cleaning it.

Thoughts?
Products?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Stock proportioning valve plug
Replies
17
Views
631
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
mikestang63
Body shop quotes for paint
Replies
55
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
N
Paint and Body Body Surface Rust.. Need Help.
Replies
17
Views
905
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
B
Garage Floor coating?
Replies
4
Views
349
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
BruceinFL
B
1320stang
So confirming what I need to do to put a '88 CV 302/AOD in my '65 A-code.
Replies
4
Views
305
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
GOvert
G
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu