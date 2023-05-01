Let's talk chassis/under carriage cleaning, coating and painting

So i have the tank out to swap in a holley 12-347 instead of my dual external pumps.

While i'm waiting for some fittings and the tank is uninstalled i want to clean up that area and coat or paint.

Only some surface rust and oil and fluids.

I plan to do the whole car, but right now i have to get this done quickly so i can reinstall the tank this weekend.

I do have a car lift, so i won't be on my back.



So far i used my Milwaukee 12 die grinder with a wire wheel and a hand brush to get most of the surface clear of loose debris.

Still need to degrease and do whatever it takes to prep it.



My car's undercarriage is in relatively good condition. No rust, probably from 30 years of fluid protection.



I would kinda like to do the underside flat gray and the wheel wells black.



Not sure i'm i really need to go por15 crazy on it. Since it's always garaged even my subframes that i painted 15 years still look good.



Don't shoot me on this one, but i was kinda thinking aerosol?



When i did the torque arm i had to clean the rear where the dogbone was. It was a mess, i over sprayed brake clean and it cleaned the hell out of the floor pan.

Is it safe to just spray it under there? It was so easy i just don't know what that stuff does to metal, paint or whatever the hell is on the undersized of the car.

I don't mind laying out some plastic and just going nuts if it's that easy. I could literally watch the grease disappear effortlessly.



Not turning this into a show car, but i do walk under the car all the time (lift goes high enough for me to pass without ducking) and i've spent 10 years thinking about cleaning it.



Thoughts?

Products?