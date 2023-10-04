Lets talk safety

Let's talk safety equipment for a bit...
How fast are you and what is your equipment situation? What do think you need? Do you even think about the safety side?
Car has been low 9s coasting and low 5s to the 1/8 and my safety equipment is:
Sparco -5 pants
Sparco -5 jacket
Sparco -5 gloves
Sparco -5 shoes
G force carbon fiber rift SA2020 helmet
Hans device
Custom 10pt moly cage
Simpson skyjacker chute
Few things I'm adding
5lb halon fire system
Sparco head sock
Yes this is just to make about the safety side of this dangerous ass sport we do....
Let's hear it...
