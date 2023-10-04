Lets talk safety

srtthis

srtthis

the guy doing it does every local racers rear end
10 Year Member
Jul 3, 2009
5,077
1,637
204
Maryland
#1
Let's talk safety equipment for a bit...

How fast are you and what is your equipment situation? What do think you need? Do you even think about the safety side?

Car has been low 9s coasting and low 5s to the 1/8 and my safety equipment is:
Sparco -5 pants
Sparco -5 jacket
Sparco -5 gloves
Sparco -5 shoes
G force carbon fiber rift SA2020 helmet
Hans device
Custom 10pt moly cage
Simpson skyjacker chute


Few things I'm adding
5lb halon fire system
Sparco head sock


Yes this is just to make about the safety side of this dangerous ass sport we do....

Let's hear it...
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
  • Locked
2006 Ford Mustang GT D.S.S. 5.0L Stroker Crate Engine Street Legal Race Car
Replies
5
Views
6K
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
ranger2339
R
9
  • Locked
Expired 94gt Bolt Ons Nj $1000
Replies
0
Views
11K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
95PGTTech
9
B
  • Locked
Expired 00/03 Cobra Clone Fully Built Street/track Monster Kenne Bell
Replies
4
Views
11K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
BOSS GT
B
W
-Classic-Fit Big Pony Polo shopping online
Replies
0
Views
1K
Regional Forums and Event Information
wvowor09
W
LiquidGT
Anyone remember this Saleen?
Replies
20
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Demented4.6
D
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu