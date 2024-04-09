Looking for Part Info [then] transitioning to an F100 build from an 89 Roller

Noobz347
Part info first.
What can anybody tell me about this:
D1AZ-9424-C
The Project:
Ford F-100 Pickup
Donor 89 Mustang 302 Roller
T-45
and this: https://www.holley.com/products/fue...el_systems/sniper_efi_2300_2bbl/parts/550-854
No new heads or anything fancy. This is Cars and Coffee truck.
I'm steering him toward swapping the distributor, installing a 2 bbl intake, the Holley Sniper and driving on!
What am I missing or what would be [better] without tearing the the whole thing apart for H/C/I. etc.?
