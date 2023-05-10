Mar hyde satin black making junk look decent again.

Probably should have snagged some before pics, but I'm lazy, did these quickly in about 45 mins total today. These came off my crusty and rusty $20 auction doors I'm going to gut and try to make useable on a track car. They where sun bleached and pitted badly, still has some scrapes in it. Most people would probably junk them. There going on the beater so I can redo those properly since they are in much better shape.. Did these the lazy way with half of one of those $2 cans of mar Hyde I got at ollies since I didn't have any high build on the shelf. I need to swing by there again see if they have any more cheap goodies to stock up on.Quick scuff with 320, and a wipe down with dawn. Blew them dry then laid one heavy saggy coat to fill most of the pitting. Let it dry then sanded the sags out with 320 again, another wipe down with dawn and a couple dusting coats, almost look to good for the beater, the mar Hyde is some tuff trim paint, held up well to sanding with 320 wet, has a nice litle texture if you dust it on, kind of like it better them sem trim coat. Need to throw the glass back in them and bolt them up still.