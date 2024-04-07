My 99 Mustang won’t turn on, and no dash lights.

Elseco

New Member
Jun 24, 2020
New Orleans
Good evening,

In trying to reach out to someone out there who can help me out with an electrical problem I’m having on my 99 Mustang 3.8. I needed to drain my fuel tank that had very old gas and I tried to jump the fuel relay to empty the tank. I used a jumper cable on the fuel relay and and this produced sparks. I tried to turned the car on, but the car doesn’t turn on at all now and there’s no lights on the dash. I checked the fuses and there aren’t no fuses burnt. The inside lights, radio and headlights still come on, but that’s about it. The dash doesn’t turn on the car doesn’t turn on and it looks like it’s dead. The batteries pretty brand new and it’s not drained at all. I’m still hoping that I didn’t burn my PCM or any other important electrical component but I don’t really know what this could be. If anybody can give me some guidance, I really would appreciate it.
 

