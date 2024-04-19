New to StangNET

Hey All,Just over a year ago I finally obtained my first Mustang. 1985 Mustang GT. I took it on trade for another project I had been building. I knew nothing about the car other than it was a bit of a rats nest but ran good and drove alright. After many days in the garage looking it over, it was worse than I had hope of redneck debauchery and been hacked to death and gutted and a poor attempt to put it back together as a street car. I went in search to find another car. I ended up trading a motorcycle for a really nice 84 LX Vert. But after staring at the car long enough I do not care for verts. So that project stalled for a long time. My son started driving and I started looking for the car I really wanted. 94-95 GT. I had a really nice trade. 1998 Ram1500 that was a garage queen before I got it and zero rust. But no one wanted to deal. So I was gonna have to buy one out right. In the rust belt area it is hard to find not only a rust free but a unmolested Mustang. I ended finding a few that people said were clean, but they were trying to deceive people. Rust in the towers, floor pans and out back behind the bumpers. I did find one, guy was at one point interested in a trade. Trade fell through but I still wanted to see the car. I got him to drop the price almost 2k for a few issues I found. Its a 94 GT stock with the exception it has a side exit exhaust that is very quiet with a low grumble and a CAI. I still have the other 2 mustangs and they are now my sons projects that I will help on. Mine however will have a few issues taken care of and I will modify the current engine with stuff I have on the shelf already, namely GT40P heads and GT40 intake that I plan to port and polish myself and use a moates quarter horse to tune it. The porting is new to me so it will be a learning experience as well as tuning with binary editor. All this while I finish an engine I started building for the 85 GT. It is a 94 roller 351w that is fresh from the machine shop with .030 bored, decked new cam bearings and freeze plugs as well as a Eagle 408w rotating assembly balanced by the same shop. It was a carb setup originally for the 85GT, I plan to make it EFI and run it to make it look mostly stock. Not looking for big HP gains shooting for a 500hp mark. I do have aluminum heads and a known Erson cam that is ideal for 351w-408w motors. I still need a GT40 for a 351w, new lifters, pushrods and I am using mostly ARP hardware as I have a mish mosh of Ford and of the shelf hardware from a few engines I have laying around. Goal is a just a corner craving street car to maybe one day take to car shows but I wanna drive it as much as I can.