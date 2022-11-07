No rear defroster, where is the relay???

D

decableguy2000

Member
Oct 30, 2020
5
1
13
49
WNC
O3 GT with no rear defroster. I have power at both fuses. Switch has power coming in and when pressed power leaving, but no power coming back from relay to illuminate switch.
defog trouble.PNG
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors (?)


P

PSKSAM2

Founding Member
Feb 13, 2002
748
6
38
NJ
mywebpages.comcast.net
Did you check "behind center of dash"? Sorry, couldn't resist.

I found mine on my 2002 on the passenger side of the center console, up under the dash. The first pic is looking up at it from the passenger footwell. The connector is clipped onto a small metal tab. Just press the plastic release and it should slide down, then you can take the relay off of the connector. I felt and heard mine audibly click when I put the key in the ignition to ON and pressed the defroster switch. The wire colors also seem to agree with your diagram.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20221108_214937.jpg
    IMG_20221108_214937.jpg
    435.8 KB · Views: 38
  • IMG_20221108_215201.jpg
    IMG_20221108_215201.jpg
    425.7 KB · Views: 39
Last edited:
D

decableguy2000

Member
Oct 30, 2020
5
1
13
49
WNC
PSKSAM2 said:
Did you check "behind center of dash"? Sorry, couldn't resist.

I found mine on my 2002 on the passenger side of the center console, up under the dash. The first pic is looking up at it from the passenger footwell. The connector is clipped onto a small metal tab. Just press the plastic release and it should slide down, then you can take the relay off of the connector. I felt and heard mine audibly click when I put the key in the ignition to ON and pressed the defroster switch. The wire colors also seem to agree with your diagram.
Click to expand...

That figures, had the drivers side pulled apart, radio out. All the parts piled in the passenger seat. If it was snake it would have bit me. The wiring diagram should read Center console behind glove box. Popped glove box out last night in the dark and could see it. Will continue with trouble shooting it after work this evening. I owe you a beer.
 
P

PSKSAM2

Founding Member
Feb 13, 2002
748
6
38
NJ
mywebpages.comcast.net
Glad to help! :cheers:. People on this site have saved me a lot of time and pain over the years.

Seems like your measurements have it down to the culprit, but let us know how it works out! I'm curious how you source a replacement relay, I didn't find that part number available directly.
 
D

decableguy2000

Member
Oct 30, 2020
5
1
13
49
WNC
I won't mess with until my next day off. As far as a replacement goes, I will snag one off a 2000 parts car we have if its in the same location. While doing some research I found this. Looks like it maybe a standard relay. I will try it out and report back.
relay.PNG
 
D

decableguy2000

Member
Oct 30, 2020
5
1
13
49
WNC
Definitely the relay. It's a standard 5 pin relay in a fancy box to hold it on the chassis. Swapped with horn relay form my 2000, defogger relay is not in the same location and going hunting for it now. Looks like its all part of the switch on the 2000
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

flynndawg
Electrical rear defrost relay... ???
Replies
3
Views
438
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
flynndawg
flynndawg
E
Electrical Switches not Illuminating
Replies
10
Views
691
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
G
Electrical Rear defrost light comes on w brake switch, Ideas?
Replies
0
Views
312
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
gs462
G
C
2002 GT 4.6 manual transmission, convertible no crank-help!
Replies
1
Views
358
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
COramprat
COramprat
S
Electrical Relays with diodes
Replies
17
Views
649
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu