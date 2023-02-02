nynce
New Member
-
- Sep 10, 2004
-
- 5
-
- 0
-
- 1
This is a brand new PAINLESS 60510 harness that I purchased a few years ago and was going to use in a 1994 Mustang, but ended up with a nice factory harness and computer instead so no longer need. This harness has never been out of the box. Not sure when PAINLESS changed the description of this harness to include 94 & 95, but you must still utilize a 1989-1993 MAF, Distributor and ECM from a 5.0 Mustang. This harness is currently selling for $515 on CJ Pony Parts and Summit Racing, I am asking $450 shipped ground to the lower 48 states. I accept PayPal, Venmo, Cash App or Zelle.