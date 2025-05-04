Please help - intermittent possible fuel issue

2007 Ford Mustang GT
Intermittent choking hard idle under low rpm. Sounds like a fuel issue. Replaced fuel pump, spark plugs and ignition coils. Hooked up thinkcar reader and this is what it shows but I have no idea where to go from here. Can anyone make sense of the data so I have an idea of what to replace or check next?
