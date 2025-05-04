Please help - intermittent possible fuel issue

W

Wvgrl

New Member
May 3, 2025
1
0
1
Ohio
#1
2007 Ford Mustang GT

Intermittent choking hard idle under low rpm. Sounds like a fuel issue. Replaced fuel pump, spark plugs and ignition coils. Hooked up thinkcar reader and this is what it shows but I have no idea where to go from here. Can anyone make sense of the data so I have an idea of what to replace or check next?
 

Attachments

  • IMG_1498.webp
    IMG_1498.webp
    1.1 MB · Views: 2
  • IMG_1497.webp
    IMG_1497.webp
    256.4 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
85 GT intermittent miss at highway speed
Replies
90
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
rwordenjr
R
esteban31065
Engine Popping noise in the intake. Frustrated still.
Replies
10
Views
193
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
gkomo
gkomo
C
Please help 01 cobra swapped gt
Replies
17
Views
373
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Pontisteve
P
A
88 Foxbody Starts but Stalls When Warm Please Help
Replies
6
Views
130
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
R
1994 GT 5.0L crank no start
Replies
18
Views
208
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu