Hey yall, used to come here alot many years ago for help with my fox but times changed and im currently 8 years into my 02 Gt.

Been having a rotational squeak coming from what i believed waas the rear right wheel for a long time. Recently the car began to vibrate a significant amount when driving and all saround the ride felt ..... Wrong. Totally off from norm and considering ive driven it for 8 years, i knew something was either wrong about to go real bad.. i got all settled in to swap out a suspected bearing but after removing the wheels i spun the hubs and noticed no sound on the pass right side but the driver side, when spun, would create a "clicking" type sound almost like a playing card in the spokes of a bicycle.



Currently have the driverside axle removed and after dinking with the bearing it doesnt make any significant noise and the only play i see is the teeth of the bearing slightly slide to and from the differential. i referenced this movement to the replacement and it seems they all do that. Now im concerned about the true culprit. i would rotate the assembly again but im a bit nervous considering somehow right before pulling the axle out , the spider gears plopped out into the diff pan and not being a cerified but self-proclaimed mechanic, i about sh** myself. so now im trying to:

1- put the damn gears back without destroying my car.

2- determine if the wheel bearing is whats bad

3- find the true culprit of this "price is right" roulette "click, click, click" sound from the shaft/differential area.



i have a video showing the sound but any advice on how to upload it would be amazing. thanks in advance