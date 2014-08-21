So You Want Black Door Lock Cylinders?

Seeing as the cheapest set of Black Door locks I could find was $60, I started looking for other options.

In my garage, I have many, many cans of Plasti-Dip. Many colors to choose from, including classic black and glossifier.

So a little rigging with a few strands of wire to compress the inner cylinder so a gap was present, 6 coats of black and 2 coats of glossifier and this was the result. Dimestore Black Locks at their finest.

bZF25wJ.jpg
 

  bZF25wJ.jpg
    bZF25wJ.jpg
    59.3 KB · Views: 124
I will be interested to see an update after 12 months.

I powder coated a set of handles and door lock covers once. They looked great! Until later....

I ended up with a NOS set that I eventually found on ebay for next to nothing.

Great idea with the plasti-dip though. Interested to see how it hold up.
 
I was the guy who spent the 60$ on a black set, lol. I will keep this in mind if this situation ever arises again for me. I plastidipped the inner head light bezels on my car beginning of the year and it has held up nice so far.
 
Noobz347 said:
I will be interested to see an update after 12 months.

I powder coated a set of handles and door lock covers once. They looked great! Until later....

I ended up with a NOS set that I eventually found on ebay for next to nothing.

Great idea with the plasti-dip though. Interested to see how it hold up.
How about 10 years? Happened to see this old thread tonight and figured id give an update. Drivers side this time wince it gets used the most.
IMG_5255.jpeg
 
