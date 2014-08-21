So You Want Black Door Lock Cylinders?

Kumm3
Seeing as the cheapest set of Black Door locks I could find was $60, I started looking for other options.
In my garage, I have many, many cans of Plasti-Dip. Many colors to choose from, including classic black and glossifier.
So a little rigging with a few strands of wire to compress the inner cylinder so a gap was present, 6 coats of black and 2 coats of glossifier and this was the result. Dimestore Black Locks at their finest.
