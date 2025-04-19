Hello Guys, my name is Felix from Germany. I am new to this forum cause I think I need some advice from you US guys Thanks in advance....I have the following project ongoing with my dad, who's mechanic... I have the option to buy a Lincoln Navigator 1998 2V or 4V 2002 model for complete restauration and tuning... I would prefere the 4V but I can't find a whole swap kit or an intake manifold that fits to supercharge it...they are only available for the 5.4 32v with Gt500 Heads....

To let you know I am Aiming "only" at around 400-500hp... I don't want to wreck the Transmission etc....



My second question is if there is any kind of custom intake manifold available for the 5.4 32 DOHC Intech to put a kenne Bell or whiple on it ? Can i use the 4.6 32v cobra lower intake manifold with adapter plates ? I cannot find it the adapters anywhere ?



Third option i am thinking about: Is buying a complete gt500 engine which is for sale on ebay with 100k milage for 8k. Problem that i see here is mainly is the condition of the engine itself cause i cannot check it as its in the us and also i see a problem wirh the position of the alternator and that i might have to change steering shaft etc... and of course getting it runnig with the 4r100 trans.... I think it would work with original Shelby ecu and a compushift trans computer... any opinions on that ? i can post the link to ebay below...



I am open for any recommendations....



Greetings from Germany Felix