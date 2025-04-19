Engine Supercharger Options 5.4 32V Intech

G

Germangazguzzler

New Member
Apr 19, 2025
1
0
0
Germany
#1
Hello Guys, my name is Felix from Germany. I am new to this forum cause I think I need some advice from you US guys Thanks in advance....I have the following project ongoing with my dad, who's mechanic... I have the option to buy a Lincoln Navigator 1998 2V or 4V 2002 model for complete restauration and tuning... I would prefere the 4V but I can't find a whole swap kit or an intake manifold that fits to supercharge it...they are only available for the 5.4 32v with Gt500 Heads....
To let you know I am Aiming "only" at around 400-500hp... I don't want to wreck the Transmission etc....

My second question is if there is any kind of custom intake manifold available for the 5.4 32 DOHC Intech to put a kenne Bell or whiple on it ? Can i use the 4.6 32v cobra lower intake manifold with adapter plates ? I cannot find it the adapters anywhere ?

Third option i am thinking about: Is buying a complete gt500 engine which is for sale on ebay with 100k milage for 8k. Problem that i see here is mainly is the condition of the engine itself cause i cannot check it as its in the us and also i see a problem wirh the position of the alternator and that i might have to change steering shaft etc... and of course getting it runnig with the 4r100 trans.... I think it would work with original Shelby ecu and a compushift trans computer... any opinions on that ? i can post the link to ebay below...

I am open for any recommendations....

Greetings from Germany Felix
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Y
Engine 99 Mustang 5.4 Dohc Swap
Replies
4
Views
3K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Yaqoub
Y
S
My 95 v6 to v8 conversion project. Advice needed
Replies
18
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Stangzpride
S
Z
5.4 4v Navigator Swap
Replies
2
Views
3K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Edstang99
E
FoxMustangLvr
Excellent Hagerty Article About The "kings Of The Street"
Replies
11
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
NIKwoaC
NIKwoaC
Colorado66
Progress Thread 2014 V6 'chelle-b Ii'
Replies
30
Views
7K
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu