Tods Hot Rods coming aboard from Moorpark Ca 93021. Been a custom builder, restorer performance for 25 years specializing in 60s 70s Muscle /Classics

Hello from Moorpark CA 93021,



This is Tod owner Tods Hot Rods located in Moorpark CA 93021.

25 yr builder, restorer performance upgrades for 60s 70s Muscle, Classics Vintage Trucks. Specializing in 60s Fastbacks, Panteras, Vintage Vettes OLD trucks.

My current personal fleet is restomod 65 Fastback, 68 F250, 70 F250 Shop Truck, 64 GMC, 94 Chevy Kodiak Custom Hauler.



I do build 4 or 5 a yr frame off Restorations for clients and sell about the same number annually of my own w Mecum and other internet media.



Something new for my shop has been selling off all the old original parts collections that had stacked up. So cleaning up, painting slight Restorations on the original parts sales has done pretty well so far the first yr.

3 employees and myself. 2500 Sq fr shop an office and an apt above my shop.

Just relocated here to Moorpark from Orange County CA just so I could eliminate the hours commuting. I will say witho

ut hesitation that to walk down 14 stairs to go to work is nothing short of spectacular.

Not here to solicit work, just to participate as Muscle car Fastback Ford CAR and truck owner. I may list some parts for sale if that's allowed I don't quite yet. I enjoy getting those to others who can use them on their projects. That's how I can help and happy to answer questions when I can.

It's been been a gravy 25 years when you build and own what you love



Regards



Tod

Tods Hot Rods

77 Park Lane

Moorpark Ca 93021