Vacuum forming heat shields?

I own a 73 Mustang 5.0/AOD, but this discussion isn’t about that. My question to the innovators here is, has anyone attempted to make a form fitting heat shield, from that embossed aluminum material available? I’ve seen some examples of fold body forming panels, and things like that. But has anyone tried the vacuum bag with mandrill approach, like making a graphic epoxy panel? Just hoping to see examples as well as process info. Thanks in advance for sharing.
 

