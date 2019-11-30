What universal joint for a Ford Racing aluminm drveshaft?

What is the part number for U joints for a Ford Racing Aluminum driveshaft?
I spent 30 minutes on hold for Ford Racing Help and finally gave up and told the customer rep to email me the answer. That was Tuesday or Wednesday this week and I still haven't gotten an email.
I tried Moog 270 U joints but the cross is about 3 MM (1/8") too wide. The Moog part 270 was what the parts catalog showed for the stock steel driveshaft.
With the Moog 270 U joints you can't get the locking clips in both sides. If you try, the U joint doesn't move easily, it seems to bind.
I spent 30 minutes on hold for Ford Racing Help and finally gave up and told the customer rep to email me the answer. That was Tuesday or Wednesday this week and I still haven't gotten an email.
I tried Moog 270 U joints but the cross is about 3 MM (1/8") too wide. The Moog part 270 was what the parts catalog showed for the stock steel driveshaft.
With the Moog 270 U joints you can't get the locking clips in both sides. If you try, the U joint doesn't move easily, it seems to bind.