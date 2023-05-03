Where to get amber taillights for 79 stang - see pics

EvgO

EvgO

New Member
Jul 5, 2022
15
0
1
Riga, Latvia
Hope this is the place to ask. I've seen the following taillights on the internet:

image_2023-05-03_133213349.png

Where would I get a set like these?

Context: I live in a country where the default (red) tail-lights are only allowed on historic-status vehicles (which I have), but it prevents me from modifying anything on the car. So if I want to change the suspension to something smoother, I'd have my historic status revoked. Taillights like these would circumvent the issue. Searching on the web didn't help.
 

