Would a 5R55S from an 05-09 GT mate to a 6.8L V10?

zack2001
Member
-
- Dec 11, 2019
-
- 24
-
- 1
-
- 13
Looking to swap a 6.8L V10 into my 05 Mustang automatic V6. I'd like to go the automatic to manual route and get a TR3650, but I can't find a clutch pedal and brake pedal assembly online. 5R3Z-2455-B has been discontinued, meaning I'll have to find a needle in a haystack and get one from a junkyard, that is, if somebody hasn't taken it already.
Since the 4.6L V8, 5.4L V8 and 6.8L V10 are all on the Ford Modular platform and the fact that a 6.8L V10 is practically a stroked out 4.6L (which is what the 5.4L is) with two cylinders added, wouldn't a Mustang GT 5R55S (not a Mustang V6 5R55S, the V6's have a different bolt pattern) fit?
