Zero fuel pressure @ Shrader, but over 100 PSI at filter

Quick follow up:Changed the pump to Walpro 255, but when I took out the old 190 the S hose had started to deteriorate. (see Pics) New pump comes with E85 safe hose now!I was able to remove the rubber pieces in the tank from the hose. Additionally, the orange internal return cap was just about to come off as it had a small tear. The only place that I found was LMR that has them, not O'Reilly, Auto Zone, etc.Once everything was completed, I went to start the car, heard the pump, but it still only cranked. There was fuel at the Shrader valve when I checked it manually.I decided to re-check the spark at the plugs. While it had a spark, it wasn't what I thought it should be. Replaced the coil and she fired right up.Went to check pressure using the kit from a parts store, only to still have zero at the Shrader valve. Went to another parts store and used theirs, to the same effect! Not sure why the pressure kits don't work, but will find a shop that can check it for me.Bottom line, I'm glad I replaced the pump as it would have caused issues down the road and replaced the 36 year old coil.Now my Saleen is able to be driven again!