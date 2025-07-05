Zero fuel pressure @ Shrader, but over 100 PSI at filter

Stang337
'89 5.0 has no fuel pressure at the Shrader valve, but has 100+ out of fuel filter?
I was driving when the motor bobbled and died, restarted and drove for a few more minutes. When came back to leave car cranked, but wouldn't fire up.
Figured it maybe the fuel filter, so I replaced it and the car started up. backed out of the driveway and it died in the street.
Have done most of the items on the check list that is on the forum, all electrical items seem to be fine. First thought it may be the FPR, since when jumpered at the ECC Test you here fuel going through the rails. After replacing the FPR it still has same issue. Blew out the fuel line from engine to disconnected filter line and vise versa, only a small amount of gas came out in the bottle at rear of car.
Seeing post from LX Dave in https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/fuel-pressure-help-so-lost.917405/ I wonder if the fuel pump check valve is bad. Pump is a Walpro 190 that I had installed back in 2002?
Anyone have any other ideas, I'm open to hearing before I have to drain the tank and get a new pump.
Thx
