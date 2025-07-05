Zero fuel pressure @ Shrader, but over 100 PSI at filter

'89 5.0 has no fuel pressure at the Shrader valve, but has 100+ out of fuel filter?

I was driving when the motor bobbled and died, restarted and drove for a few more minutes. When came back to leave car cranked, but wouldn't fire up.

Figured it maybe the fuel filter, so I replaced it and the car started up. backed out of the driveway and it died in the street.

Have done most of the items on the check list that is on the forum, all electrical items seem to be fine. First thought it may be the FPR, since when jumpered at the ECC Test you here fuel going through the rails. After replacing the FPR it still has same issue. Blew out the fuel line from engine to disconnected filter line and vise versa, only a small amount of gas came out in the bottle at rear of car.

Seeing post from LX Dave in https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/fuel-pressure-help-so-lost.917405/ I wonder if the fuel pump check valve is bad. Pump is a Walpro 190 that I had installed back in 2002?

Anyone have any other ideas, I'm open to hearing before I have to drain the tank and get a new pump.

Thx
 

Sorry to be the barer of bad news:


Change the pump. Do not do another 190. Go ahead and get a Walbro 255L High Pressure.

It's is the "catch all" of Fox pumps and does not have the internal 60 psi "pop-off" that the 190 has.
 
Quick follow up:
Changed the pump to Walpro 255, but when I took out the old 190 the S hose had started to deteriorate. (see Pics) New pump comes with E85 safe hose now!

I was able to remove the rubber pieces in the tank from the hose. Additionally, the orange internal return cap was just about to come off as it had a small tear. The only place that I found was LMR that has them, not O'Reilly, Auto Zone, etc.

Once everything was completed, I went to start the car, heard the pump, but it still only cranked. There was fuel at the Shrader valve when I checked it manually.

I decided to re-check the spark at the plugs. While it had a spark, it wasn't what I thought it should be. Replaced the coil and she fired right up.

Went to check pressure using the kit from a parts store, only to still have zero at the Shrader valve. Went to another parts store and used theirs, to the same effect! Not sure why the pressure kits don't work, but will find a shop that can check it for me.

Bottom line, I'm glad I replaced the pump as it would have caused issues down the road and replaced the 36 year old coil.

Now my Saleen is able to be driven again! :cool:
 

