Electrical ’86 Mustang – Power Windows/Locks Dead After Terminator X Swap

Mar 19, 2025
Swapped in a Holley Terminator X, now my power windows and power door locks don’t work.

•Both were working fine before.
•Fuse 13 & 14 are hot (locks/windows).
•No PK power feed at the master switch in
the door.
•Found a couple unplugged connectors by the
starter solenoid a 2 pin with a black wire and Black with yellow stripe as well as maybe a
fusible link plug with two blue wires with white stripes (pics attached).

Pretty sure the OE harness used to feed windows/locks through there, and I lost it when I pulled the stock harness.

Can anyone with a stock Fox post a pic of their solenoid wiring, or confirm which connector feeds the windows/locks?

Thanks!
 

  • IMG_6413.webp
    IMG_6413.webp
    240.3 KB · Views: 2
  • IMG_6423.webp
    IMG_6423.webp
    179.4 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_6416.webp
    IMG_6416.webp
    205.7 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_6414.webp
    IMG_6414.webp
    212.4 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_6455.webp
    IMG_6455.webp
    917.8 KB · Views: 1

