Swapped in a Holley Terminator X, now my power windows and power door locks don’t work.
•Both were working fine before.
•Fuse 13 & 14 are hot (locks/windows).
•No PK power feed at the master switch in
the door.
•Found a couple unplugged connectors by the
starter solenoid a 2 pin with a black wire and Black with yellow stripe as well as maybe a
fusible link plug with two blue wires with white stripes (pics attached).
Pretty sure the OE harness used to feed windows/locks through there, and I lost it when I pulled the stock harness.
Can anyone with a stock Fox post a pic of their solenoid wiring, or confirm which connector feeds the windows/locks?
Thanks!
