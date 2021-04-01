Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 8” 02 Saleen Extreme #23 build

I tend to be on the ocd side…
Some would say a 20k mile all original Saleen Extreme is a good car to leave in the garage and let it collect dust and go up in value. But never being satisfied. I started slow but now its reaching build level quality so....here we go. My goal is to keep all the Saleen specific stuff but just make it cooler, faster and slicker.
Here’s some pics from June 2018 from the seller in Connecticut.
530ED1B7-3982-48AD-800D-F7A1DBBFE532.jpeg
6663C569-9FA1-4474-9D4C-1BA718757611.jpeg
03279E86-61DC-4B2F-934F-950E10C9CBE3.jpeg
A19BE446-8896-4CE6-AB7E-E083ABF04794.jpeg
D4C65BBE-BF87-4CE4-A214-14753B264C6F.jpeg
 
#5
As with any new one I pick up the first order of business is figuring out a spot for it. So what if I had to take the mirrors off to get it in. Guess I’m going need some 03/4 cobra folding mirrors.
B7CE7E5E-23C2-4FF7-8610-251045AD5EF8.jpeg
9FFC0978-03EA-49FE-A220-2078F9BC5859.jpeg
4A440979-9E90-49F7-BAF7-124C82EFC969.jpeg
970F74D4-6FF7-4CBC-B8C1-34C50D3CCDD7.jpeg
74FDB8B8-44C2-45A7-AD9C-D58B76BB6628.jpeg
6C5D7FE0-0FB9-48D8-ABD6-EE857FB038D6.jpeg
F4FA0858-CC0D-4CFC-B256-56162878B25B.jpeg
 
#6
Damn you were 45 min. North of me and must of passed my exit both ways.
I would have invited you to stop by for a beverage of your choice alcoholic or not !
Traveled a long way for that one , but looks like it was worth it.
What did you climb out the hatch after you parked it ?

Why the hell does that Connecticut sign say "Governor Jodi Rell" she hasn't been Governor since 2011,
although not surprising for CT.
 
#8
Thats cool man. I would have totally stopped
In. I needed several alcoholic beverages after that drive. It long. When I came in I went over the Tappan Z bridge or whatever. Then when we left. I exit out the bottom of the state. Traffic was horrible in CT. Cut thru state is right
nope. Didnt climb anything. I drove it nose in. Then get out and push it up hill on into the garage. Lol! It works
 
#10
That is my favorite Mustang of all time. That exact car. I am very jealous of you man.

I’m sure if I ended up with one it may ruin my love of them, as I know those plastic interiors from when I had my ‘95. But damn, they are just so cool looking.
 
#12
Same here. I remember driving thru Ford lots when I was in college drooling over this exact car in the lot. Dreaming of owning one. Interiors Are what they are but the recaro saleen custom seats make it tolerable .
 
#13
Drove the new Saleen around a little and...if you know me, I’m going to have to do some work on a perfectly good car. I got it in and swapped the lower control arms for Maximum adjustable extreme duty arms and got the rear down.
977AC24E-3383-4746-8B69-D129759E8359.jpeg
2E367680-E611-4467-9D51-2E37790BBF7B.jpeg
DF65C884-024C-413E-AE9D-E80C9ABA148F.jpeg
1DFFE4B3-1497-408B-B781-2EEDCC7EE209.jpeg
50E90A6B-B196-472F-A471-F1B7CA89598B.jpeg
86461B5C-B044-49B5-8FE0-65D7525D27C1.jpeg
65AD339D-6AD4-4D5E-8A46-786B6C61FCB8.jpeg
 
