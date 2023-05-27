01 gt no start just a small gurgle

Bought an 01 gt new edge. Car runs great filled up the tank and now it wouldn't start. No fuel and the pump wasn't making noise so I checked all my fuses and inertia switch and everything was fine on that end. so put a new fuel pump in. As well as new inline filter. Car still won't start I cycle the pump a few times and she makes a small gurgle like as in a single compression stroke firing. Then just keeps turning over. I have enough pressure at the Schrader valve to spray the hood but only sometimes. Other times I push the valve and it barely pushes fuel out. What do I do. What am I missing?