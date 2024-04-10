01 GT Picture Verification of AC High Pressure Switch Pigtail

Jdarturo

Mar 15, 2024
Good evening everyone,

I need a little help with a visual verification of a specific connector from someone’s AC high pressure switch.

I have an 01 4.6 gt that I’ve recently purchased and the previous owner tried putting in the missing ac system that was ripped out by the original owner. While they did get it to work and make cold air, it was a home made wiring setup since the original harness had all the ac wires cut off halfway up the harness. I’ve purchased the wiring diagrams for the car and got it wired back up minus one part. The owner before me put in a two wire pressure switch with a pigtail on the high side when it should be a four wire (compressor cut off/condenser fan on). I am going back with part number YH-1706 along with a new 4 wire pigtail, but I need help verifying the color wiring on connector #128 (C128 which is the pressure switch pigtail). It says terminal a/b (normally open) is the fan and c/d (normally closed) is the condenser.

I just need a picture of the wires going in the connector so I can verify what I see as n/o n/c on my meter readings from the switch match someone’s existing setup.

I’ll attach the best picture I can find on the internet of the switch and color wiring in question. I’ll also include the wiring diaphragm so you can see the book I am referencing.

I appreciate you all who able to get me over this little hump with the minor detail that is not included with Fords wiring diagrams.
 

