82 Gen 1 Coyote Swap AC Questions...

thinkfaster
15 Year Member
-
- Jun 15, 2007
-
- 40
-
- 56
-
- 28
I've got an 82 with a Gen 1 coyote swap that I'm installing a brand new LMR coyote swap AC kit on. Previous owner cut back and taped up wiring for all of the the "unused" OEM plugs in the engine bay.......including the ac clutch & pressure switch wiring. I've since found all of the wiring have been doing some basic system testing, but CANNOT get the AC relay under the steering column to successfully energize without physically moving the contactor or momentarily touching 12v to one of the two black/yellow wires running from the AC relay to the compressor clutch. The relay will then stay engaged and shuts off when pressure switch circuit is opened or when AC is switched off on the dash controls as it should.
I found this diagram posted by @Mustang5L5 on another thread and it got me curious: Do the pre 87 cars have a diode in the AC clutch harness?
Here is what I believe to be the original 82 Mustang/Capri wire diagram for this circuit - I do not see any mention of OR diode symbol in this circuit:
Plugs noted on diagram in circuit:
I found this diagram posted by @Mustang5L5 on another thread and it got me curious: Do the pre 87 cars have a diode in the AC clutch harness?
Here is what I believe to be the original 82 Mustang/Capri wire diagram for this circuit - I do not see any mention of OR diode symbol in this circuit:
Plugs noted on diagram in circuit: