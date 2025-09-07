I have a 01 mustang , the fuel tank says either empty or full , i disconnected the jumper at the fuel pump and theres a 8 cavity connector but I cant find much information , I was wondering if anyone has a connector end image or schematic.

i found a partial and I think the 3 wires next to each other are going to the level sensor , i ohmed out the 2 next to the pink and red , then the pink and red and other 2 individually and all showed 5k ohms.

Does anyone have this schematic or can help me tell me what I should be looking for ?

I mean theres other problems too , the idle revs up and down , its leaking fuel from somewhere but thats my first concern . trying to get the tank down now.