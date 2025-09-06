2006 Mustang GT o2 Sensor Wiring Issue Car Bogging/Choking

2006 Mustang GT CoupeLets start at the very beginningBought the car a couple months ago for a steal.Had no catalytic converters. Too loud and wanted to avoid future issues with smog, so I sourced an original catted h pipe with 34k miles on it (Car it came off of currently has 40k miles). Installed those and drove the car, but it would die on me at idle. Also, it wouldnt accelerate right away until I accelerated harder. During this time I also got a low oil pressure message once. So I ordered a new oil pressure sensor and installed it.Then I inspected the car further and found a tear in the intake boot. Ordered a CARB approved no tune needed Roush cold air intake.I cleaned the throttle body and installed the CAI. I drove the car and the car would bog or choke up a bit when I accelerated. Mostly during "harder" throttle. Could avoid it happening with smooth soft acceleration. The idle is a lot better now.After some test, Bank 1 sensor 1 o2 sensor was getting stuck at 0v at times. Decided to switch out both upstream o2 sensors. After that, the problem was still there.Did some runs and recorded live data during those runs-STFTs (short term fuel trims) were swinging lean under load (+17%).-LTFTs (long term fuel trims) were near 0% (not yet adapting).-MAF readings:Idle ~22 g/s at ~2000 rpm (reasonable).~200 g/s at 4800–5000 rpm (reasonable for a 4.6L).-Throttle position and commanded throttle were consistent.-Fuel pressure relative to manifold vacuum was stable (around 260–307 kPa).-Bank 1 O₂ sensor (passenger side) switching properly (0.1–0.8V).-Bank 2 O₂ sensor (driver side) stuck lean (0–0.05V, sometimes creeping up slightly to .235v but mostly flat).-DTC Code P2197: O₂ Sensor Signal Biased/Stuck Lean, Bank 2 Sensor 1.Before I switched out the o2 sensors Bank 1 sensor 1 was giving me issues. After installing new NTK o2 sensors, Bank 2 sensor 1 is giving me the same issues now. Since it wasn't giving me issues before, I put the old o2 sensor back on Bank 2 sensor 1, but the problem remained the same.I checked for vacuum leaks by spraying cleaner around vacuum areas and listening for changes in rpm, but that was fine.Ran some more fuel pressure test and all that came out fine. Checked misfire counter, that was fine.Next I checked the wiring at the o2 sensor connector1. Heater Power: Red/Yellow → should be 12 V with key ON (was good).2. Heater Ground: Red/Blue → continuity to ground when PCM commands heater on (saw ~0.2 V pulsing).3. Sensor Signal: Gray/Red → should show ~0.45 V bias with key ON, and swing 0.1–0.9 V running (was 0 V).4. Sensor Return (Ground): Yellow/Blue → should be a solid ground reference (near 0 Ω to battery negative).So, the PCM isn’t sending the bias voltage down the Bank 2 Sensor 1 circuit (it should always supply ~0.45 V to let it “float” when the sensor isn’t hot).1. Broken/open signal wire between PCM and O₂ connector.2. PCM isn’t providing bias voltage (rare, but possible if the driver inside PCM failed).After all that testing next would be to check continuity between wiring at sensor connector and pcm. I cant seem to find a pcm pin chart or diagram anywhere.Any insight with this issue would be super appreciated. Thank you