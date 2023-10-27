'05 power seat problem

Ffranzwa
Oct 27, 2023
Hi everyone. We have an '05 GT convertible with 50K miles and the power seat will not move forward or backward, but it does relcline. I removed the pigtail that plugs into the seat motor and put a multi meter one each terminal. It's hard to see in the pic (not much room between the front and back seat!), but when I hold the pigtail with the retaining clip facing me, the 1st terminal on the left bank did nothing, but the 2nd and 3rd gave me 12v when I moved the seat switch forward and backward. I was hoping it was the switch, but I'm guessing that the motor has failed. I'm reluctant to remove the seat, due to the side airbag. Any tips, suggestions, etc?