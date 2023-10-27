'05 power seat problem

Hi everyone. We have an '05 GT convertible with 50K miles and the power seat will not move forward or backward, but it does relcline. I removed the pigtail that plugs into the seat motor and put a multi meter one each terminal. It's hard to see in the pic (not much room between the front and back seat!), but when I hold the pigtail with the retaining clip facing me, the 1st terminal on the left bank did nothing, but the 2nd and 3rd gave me 12v when I moved the seat switch forward and backward. I was hoping it was the switch, but I'm guessing that the motor has failed. I'm reluctant to remove the seat, due to the side airbag. Any tips, suggestions, etc?
