05GT brakes on a 98GT?

Does anyone know how different the brakes are between a 98 and an 05? Someone in my area had posted a full brake setup (calipers, pads, rotors, etc) for an 05GT that they're willing to give me for free. Overall in good condition, they bought it to put onto a completely different car but they decided not to go forward.

Google suggests the 05 GT brakes had 12.4 inch rotors up front (while we had 10.8 in 1998) and 11.8 in the rear (vs 10.5). It also appears the 05GT was often spec'd with 19" wheels (vs our 16s), so I'm not sure if my 16" wheels would clear the 12.4 inch rotors.

The other question that comes to mind is would the ABS from 05 rotors and calipers work on a car from 1998? I don't know if there is anything tremendously different that would prevent that from working.

Ideas?
 

