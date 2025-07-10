2003 convertible front brakes sticking

Centennial edition Mustangs were all black with parchment interior. Also, those badges went into the fender.



As for the brakes, the 99-04 GT/V6 front calipers are notorious for sticking, even out of the box as remans. The issue stems from cars sitting for a long time on old brake fluid that hasn't been changed. Given that the car has 40K miles, this seems likely. The reason remans do it is because most cores are stuck calipers, and they aren't properly remaned.



To determine if this is the case, you can open a bleeder valve and wiggle the caliper and see if it frees up. If it doesn't, then it's a sign the pistons are sticking. You can also determine this by taking the caliper off (bleeder closed) have someone lightly press the brake pedal to push the pistons out ONLY A LITTLE BIT and then try to push them back in. WIth a bleeder open it shouldn't take too much effort to push them in by hand. If you have to use a clamp, the piston is seized.



Other potential causes could be blockages in the ABS pump (if equipped) or a failing/dragging master cylinder. It could also be that the brake pads/caliper were assembled improperly or the brake pads (if aftermarket) are too thick. You should be able to slide the caliper with fresh pads over the rotor and tighten it down without too much effort. If you have to force it on, that's a clue something is wrong. Piston could be stuck out partially and not recessing fully, or the pads aren't assembled properly.