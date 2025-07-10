2003 convertible front brakes sticking

jamesbanasky
Jul 9, 2025
My mom got a 2003 convertible in excellent shape with 40k miles on it as a Christmas gift for my daughter. I'm trying to get it ready for when she is done with drivers ed which she is currently taking. Driving it home from my moms it seemed to drag a little. I took the wheels off and the pads rub the rotors pretty bad on both fronts. I bought all new calipers rotors and pads and put them on and same thing. Before even hooking up the brake lines you have to force the caliper onto the rotor and it barely moves. I checked all the part numbers. They are a different brand then the old calipers that were on the car but same issue. I've done brakes on most all of my own cars over the years and had a friend come help me try to figure it out but were at a loss. It has been sitting on jack stands outside with the wheels off for a while so there's surface rust on the rotors now but they were like that before. Also there's a centennial badge on the back but its a V6 so I'm guessing someone just stuck this on there?