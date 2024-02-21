08 & 09 Mustang with Factory HID Headlights to Factory Halogen

Hello, I'm inquiring to try and solve a problem I'm having with my headlights. So my mustang came from factory with HIDs which have built in ballasts and I recently put new headlights on the vehicle that only have the option for a normal H13 bulb, I have been looking around the internet for a few days and can not find anything about how to properly setup the connections for a standard halogen or led to the HID connecter that is factory on the vehicle. I have also not been able to find an adapter or HID bulb that will fit with an external ballast. It's a very specific situation and most companies don't specify the types of connectors or uses for it which makes it difficult to order parts. If you can point me in the right direction to solve this problem it would be greatly appreciated, Thank you