Introducing the All-New SL2 LED Replacement Bulb | Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics
10 Year Member
-
- Nov 29, 1999
-
- 902
-
- 56
-
- 69
With its fanless design and white or selective yellow color options, the SLF LED has been a popular choice for anyone looking for an upgrade, especially in fog light applications. We're excited to introduce its successor: the SL2 LED! The SL2 features a number of upgrades, including a more compact design, internal driver, and improved reliability. The all-new SL2 LED bulb is a direct plug-and-play replacement, providing a significant upgrade in performance.
APPLICATION NOTICE: LED bulbs are legal in the USA for Fog Light use only. Not compliant with DOT / FMVSS108 and not street legal in the USA for Headlights. Legal for off-road use in ATV, snowmobile, and off-road racing use. International legality varies by country. Note: This usage regulation is not unique to Diode Dynamics bulbs. All LED bulbs from all brands, regardless of marketing claims, are prohibited from street use in halogen headlights in the USA. Click here to learn more.
Optimized Optical Focus. Don't be fooled by high-lumen numbers. Your vehicle's fog lights are designed to focus light. If the light source in the housing is out of focus, it doesn't matter how bright it is. You won't have a focused hotspot of light to shine down the road where you need it, you'll just have more glare. To fix this, the SL2 LED bulb was engineered to focus light from the same location as the original bulb, preserving the focus and hotspot, with no added glare. It produces a functional beam pattern, with a stronger hotspot for added distance and visibility.
Fanless Design. You may have seen bulbs that use large straps for cooling, or big fans that just make noise. Instead, the SL2 was designed as a compact, fanless solution. But that doesn't mean it's low-power! At 14 watts, the bulb still provides plenty of output thanks to a copper-core circuit board and a thermally-optimized full-metal housing with integrated heatsink. The result is a highly-effective and reliable cooling system, keeping the bulb running at maximum potential without the need for a fan.
Compact Size. The SL2 LED bulb is compact in size, not much bigger than a traditional bulb. The integrated internal driver allows the bulbs to easily fit inside your housing without the need to tuck a driver away. Installation is easy - simply remove the original bulb, and the SL2 will fit in its place, and plug right in. Please see further information on Vehicle-Specific product listings, or contact us.
White or Yellow. The SL2 is available in 6000K Cool White or Selective Yellow. The 6000K Cool White color temperature provides a more modern appearance and matches most OEM lighting, while the unique Selective Yellow color is great for high contrast, which some find beneficial in inclement weather. Both color options use multi-die automotive-grade LED emitters for superior performance.
Reliability. Every part of the SL2 LED was designed for reliability, from the custom wiring, to the exclusive aluminum castings, to the integrated driver with built-in circuit protection. The SL2 was put through its paces in our environmental testing chambers - where the bulb successfully performed through dozens of thermal cycles, from -40 through 85 degrees Celsius (-40 to 185F). Whether you're in the Sahara or northern Canada, the SL2 will keep performing for years. It's even compatible up to 30V! We're so confident in the SL2's reliability, that it's backed by an industry-leading limited LIFETIME warranty.
Experience. After over a decade in business, Diode Dynamics is one of the most trusted names in automotive LED lighting. We directly assemble and engineer an increasing number of products in the United States, allowing for higher quality and performance, with the newest and brightest LED technology. No matter what you're driving, we pride ourselves in offering only the best possible LED solutions. Please contact us if you'd like to discuss your lighting project!
If you're ready to upgrade your factory halogen bulbs, you can purchase our SL2 LED Bulbs by clicking here or using our dealer locator to find a dealer near you.
Want to know more about Diode Dynamics products? Visit DiodeDynamics.com and subscribe to our Newsletter for new product releases and more!
Forum Member Exclusive:
If you're a US resident, you're eligible for a free US shipping code courtesy of Diode Dynamics. Please send us a direct message to us here on the forum for the code.
Questions/Concerns:
Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. CDT
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 314-205-3033
Are you looking for even more output?
If you want the highest-performance option, please check out our SL2 Pro Replacement LED Bulbs.
If you want the highest-performance option, please check out our SL2 Pro Replacement LED Bulbs.