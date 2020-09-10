For Sale 1964-1970 TCP Manual Rack and Pinion for OEM Steering Column

S

Slick351c

New Member
Sep 9, 2020
1
0
1
Chesapeake, VA
#1
Used Total Control Products (TCP) Manual Rack and Pinion for use with OEM Steering Column. This was installed on my car when purchased, but then swapped to a power rack and used the previous installation brackets and hardware. Other than the manual rack and pinion, all of the other components and hardware are new.

Site Description:
Direct-Fit Manual Rack and Pinion System for OEM Steering Column - Fits 1964-70 Mustang and various Ford/Mercury models from 1960-70 - Complete kit contains manual rack and pinion unit, column steering shaft and universal joints, and tie rod adapters.
Applications:
Comet 60-65, Cougar 67-70, Falcon 60-65, Mustang 64-70,
Ranchero 60-65

(Eccentric eliminator included)

Chesapeake, VA
$975 OBO + shipping
DBB07F4C-7F91-42EC-9F77-8ECDC0B4C9EA.webp
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Slick351c said:
Used Total Control Products (TCP) Manual Rack and Pinion for use with OEM Steering Column. This was installed on my car when purchased, but then swapped to a power rack and used the previous installation brackets and hardware. Other than the manual rack and pinion, all of the other components and hardware are new.

Site Description:
Direct-Fit Manual Rack and Pinion System for OEM Steering Column - Fits 1964-70 Mustang and various Ford/Mercury models from 1960-70 - Complete kit contains manual rack and pinion unit, column steering shaft and universal joints, and tie rod adapters.
Applications:
Comet 60-65, Cougar 67-70, Falcon 60-65, Mustang 64-70,
Ranchero 60-65

(Eccentric eliminator included)

Chesapeake, VA
$975 OBO + shipping
DBB07F4C-7F91-42EC-9F77-8ECDC0B4C9EA.jpeg
Click to expand...
Is this still available?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
For Sale TCP POWER STEERING RACK AND PINION for OEM COLUMN 67-70
Replies
1
Views
1K
Classic Mustangs For Sale
gonz215
G
jp9602
Expired For Sale Flaming River Manual Steering Shaft & Rack Pinion MM Bumpsteer
Replies
4
Views
2K
Suspension Parts
89ripper
89ripper
T
  • Locked
SOLD 1965-66 Tcp Manual Rack With Ididit Column
Replies
1
Views
2K
Suspension
teddygt350
T
95CobraStang
  • Locked
Expired (never Used!) Tcp Power Steering (rack & Pinion) & Flaming River Adj Steering Column For '67-'68
Replies
0
Views
3K
Drivetrain Parts
95CobraStang
95CobraStang
dennis112
Grafting 67/68 Shock Towers To 65/66 Mustang
Replies
46
Views
39K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
dennis112
dennis112
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu