Expired For Sale Flaming River Manual Steering Shaft & Rack Pinion MM Bumpsteer

jp9602

jp9602

New Member
Sep 21, 2020
2
0
1
San Antonio TX
#1
Well guys I'm selling my manual steering setup as the car is far from ready for the track. I'm going back to factory OEM power in the meantime so I can still tool around town with ease. I had the setup on the car literally just on the dyno. The setup has only seen about 10 miles on the street. It looks brand new still. It's all complete just bolt it up and go. I would really prefer not to ship this thing since I think shipping would be expensive due to the size of the box. I'm in San Antonio TX.

Fits 1994-2004 Mustang
Flaming River Manual Rack Part # FR1508
Flaming River Manual Steering Shaft Part# FR1509M
Maximum Motorsports Bump Steer Kit
PAID $1071.49

Asking $750
 

Attachments

  • 20201011_113419.webp
    20201011_113419.webp
    175.7 KB · Views: 174
  • 20201011_113423.webp
    20201011_113423.webp
    484.2 KB · Views: 155
  • 20201011_113431.webp
    20201011_113431.webp
    97.2 KB · Views: 181
  • 20201011_113712.webp
    20201011_113712.webp
    526.4 KB · Views: 151
  • 20201011_113717.webp
    20201011_113717.webp
    211.4 KB · Views: 167
  • 20201011_113723.webp
    20201011_113723.webp
    202.5 KB · Views: 155
  • 20201011_113840.webp
    20201011_113840.webp
    204.9 KB · Views: 152

  • Sponsors (?)


#3
Good morning and welcome to the site! I've deleted your contact info from your post for your privacy. It would be better served through PM if there is contact here, but the original post is over 4 years old and the OP hasn't logged onto the site in a little over 4 years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F
For Sale Used 69 Mustang Manual Steering Box
Replies
0
Views
667
Suspension
FordFlyer
F
Bill Cool
For Sale 3-owner 1987 Mustang GT, $18K obro, Lancaster CA
Replies
4
Views
290
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
nickyb
nickyb
revhead347
SN Mustang Magnum T56 swap
Replies
4
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
boogies1018
B
408stroker5.0
Suspension Front Control Arm Angle Help
Replies
7
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
2000xp8
2000xp8
S
For Sale 1964-1970 TCP Manual Rack and Pinion for OEM Steering Column
Replies
1
Views
3K
Suspension
Wade01
W
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu