1965 Mustang Fastback for future project & sand blasting discussion. Anyone welcome to input

ADDED: 3-7-24. After disassembly of your rusty antique Mustang, sandblasting/mediablasting is one of the first things that needs to be done to be done.
Jim, Thanks for your reply back. I started this thread so that I wouldn't be stepping on Jim's thread "A new fb conversion for bbettto". It will be some time before I can get to this project. We have a '65 and a '66 coupe at my work that we are in the middle of, and I have a '54 F100 project going too. Current pictures of the '65 Silver blue coupe resto and the '69 Sportsroof that we are only doing the interior and a couple of underhood things too.
Ala-Tenn Mustang on Facebook
I'm trying to work out the logistics of getting some big bags of sand from near the "Gulf of Mexico". 2000 pounds each. We have been straining dry arena sand, 50 lb bags. They are easier to move than the old 100 pounders that the monument blasting company used to sell then suddenly stopped. A consistent supply of sand has always been an issue.
Picture below of a Metuchen '65 fastback that spent the first 2 decades of its life in the salty north east US. Last century it was totaled when a fairly new Jetta ran a stop sign and collided with it then the car behind the fastback ran into it semi sideways. The bondo crumbled and the weak rusty areas folded up.
It has seen its better days but it will rise again. 1965 T code fastback, poppy red with black standard interior.
1965 fastback left rear view.jpg
 
#2
I get my sand from home depot ,50 pound bags ,the 100 pound bags are a pain in the butt ! My blasting pot holds 4 1/2 100 pound bags but i have a large pot that holds 10 100 pound bags but i cant seem to make it work correctly ,all the air plumbing was screwed up when i got it so i may have the lines ran into it wrong ,with the big one i wouldnt have to refill and it would do a whole body in one filling .

What type of blasting set up do you have?
 
#3
The portable unit is a Lindsay 35 pound pressure blaster. That is not big enough to hold a whole 50 pound bag. It runs out about the time to stop and refill while the 7 hp 60 gallon compressor catches up. We have a second comparable old Sears compressor that we are trying to find rebuild parts to pair up with it. We have a 3rd 60 gallon tank with a 3.5 compressor with a dead electric motor that we are going to plumb in after we buy a Harbor Freight 3.5 to 5 hp side shaft gas engine to be able to add a little more air, or in the event of a power outage, be able to slowly pump up the tanks just to have air in general.
The best improvement that we have done so far is to run a 3/4" pex-al-pex line directly off of the bung of the compressor tank bypassing the 1/4" lines that was the restriction to the sandblaster. The line runs from the compressor hut on the north side of the building through a plastic conduit over the old shop to the sandblasting hut on the south side of the building. After that improvement, we had to turn down the regulator at the end of the new line near the Lindsay to 60 pounds and that made the total air last longer and not tear up the thinner metals as bad. The Lindsay delivery valve at the bottom of the sand tank needs replaced (leakage), but it may be cheaper to go buy a 100 pound HF unit.
We also have a huge "Econoline" blast cabinet that needs restored. It sat behind a government contractors' business after it had been taken out of service and moved outside. It took in water through the top where the light was. It is a pressure tank set-up that seals off the tank when blasting and when you stop and take the pressure off, the media drops back into the tank. It will involve a full restoration to get it back working.
We missed out on a compressor that was a 302 that half was the engine and the other 4 cylinders was the compressor. I think it would have been plenty of CFM. WE have a fresh air system for the blaster person. Lindsay pictured below.
lindsay 35 pound.JPG

Compressor hut. Big green Sears compressor hasn't been moved in to here out of the old shop.
compressor hut.jpg

we added an appendage to the sandblast hut because the Econoline unit is very tall and used to have a step and platform to use it.
econoline blast cabinet.jpg

Close up of the Econoline pressure blaster unit attached to the bottom of the cabinet. The company still exist and we can purchase service parts.
econoline blasting pressure tank.jpg
 
#8
I bet mine is supposed to plumb in just like this one ,where does the black hose that goes up go to?
 
#12
The black hose on the left of the Econoline is the blasting hose. We've discussed pulling that hose out and run the Lindsay hose in just to be able to do some cabinet blasting until the Econoline is fully functional.
Yeah, you may be missing a ball valve on the big unit. On my Lindsay the water trap is the fatter pipe and it has a mini ball valve on it to drain it.
The area that you have circled has a ball valve inline on my Econoline cabinet. It appears that it lets you turn down the blow hose pressure while at the same time the tank pressure is getting full pressure (regulated).
Picture below of similar Econoline unit. I need to find or build a dust collection device.
econoline 01.JPG
econoline stats.JPG

I would like to see how your very bottom part of the tank is configured, where the sand comes out to the hose.
 
#14
GOvert said:
The black hose on the left of the Econoline is the blasting hose. We've discussed pulling that hose out and run the Lindsay hose in just to be able to do some cabinet blasting until the Econoline is fully functional.
Yeah, you may be missing a ball valve on the big unit. On my Lindsay the water trap is the fatter pipe and it has a mini ball valve on it to drain it.
The area that you have circled has a ball valve inline on my Econoline cabinet. It appears that it lets you turn down the blow hose pressure while at the same time the tank pressure is getting full pressure (regulated).
Picture below of similar Econoline unit. I need to find or build a dust collection device.
econoline 01.JPG
econoline stats.JPG

I would like to see how your very bottom part of the tank is configured, where the sand comes out to the hose.
Click to expand...
From the inside it looks like a snail shel ,its a spiral then exit . I wish i had a mix valve like the other pot has but they want close to $300 for it ,i would have to cut the bottom off the big unit then weld in a mounting plate to adapt it but its a much better set up i think
 
#16
I found mention in a 1965 ag College document that Glen Piland Company in Bakersfield CA was making liquid fertilizer injection devices for irrigation systems.
I think that the valve that may be missing is not creating a pressure differential that it needs. As in the tank needs about 20 to 30 more pounds than the hose/delivery end of things. That is an interesting machine. A road worthy utility axle could be attached to the legs suspending the tires just off of the pavement and strap a tongue to the tank. Tip it over and the tires would touch the road.
 
#18
#19
At work, we have a huge pressure washer that we acquired 1.75 years ago. It has a very large electric motor, a heavy cord is on it that looks like a welder power cord and the pump looks like a pump that would be used in a self-service jet-spray car wash. It also has a diesel or kerosene fired heater so that one could hot pressure wash. We entertained the idea of converting it to a wet soda blaster. It is so heavy that I thought about building a road worthy utility trailer under it and a raise up roof to protect it. I'll get a picture later when I do go to my shop.
Also the neighbor next to the shop has bought old stuff at equipment auctions has a piece of equipment that at first glance it looks like a sandblaster but when you take a closer look at it, it is some kind of roof or parking lot coating piece of equipment that has its own high pressure Co2 tank, that looks like a fountain drink Co2 tank, I'll get a picture of it too and finally tell him that I'll take it to convert to another sandblaster.
Jim, I'd be interested in knowing more about the bottom of the sandblast tank valve that you are referring to.
@WORTH That's a good idea using an electric solenoid air valve on the supply. That with a foot pedal switch or an electric push button "dead man" style handle trigger would work for on and off.
 
