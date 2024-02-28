1965 Mustang Fastback for future project & sand blasting discussion. Anyone welcome to input

The portable unit is a Lindsay 35 pound pressure blaster. That is not big enough to hold a whole 50 pound bag. It runs out about the time to stop and refill while the 7 hp 60 gallon compressor catches up. We have a second comparable old Sears compressor that we are trying to find rebuild parts to pair up with it. We have a 3rd 60 gallon tank with a 3.5 compressor with a dead electric motor that we are going to plumb in after we buy a Harbor Freight 3.5 to 5 hp side shaft gas engine to be able to add a little more air, or in the event of a power outage, be able to slowly pump up the tanks just to have air in general.The best improvement that we have done so far is to run a 3/4" pex-al-pex line directly off of the bung of the compressor tank bypassing the 1/4" lines that was the restriction to the sandblaster. The line runs from the compressor hut on the north side of the building through a plastic conduit over the old shop to the sandblasting hut on the south side of the building. After that improvement, we had to turn down the regulator at the end of the new line near the Lindsay to 60 pounds and that made the total air last longer and not tear up the thinner metals as bad. The Lindsay delivery valve at the bottom of the sand tank needs replaced (leakage), but it may be cheaper to go buy a 100 pound HF unit.We also have a huge "Econoline" blast cabinet that needs restored. It sat behind a government contractors' business after it had been taken out of service and moved outside. It took in water through the top where the light was. It is a pressure tank set-up that seals off the tank when blasting and when you stop and take the pressure off, the media drops back into the tank. It will involve a full restoration to get it back working.We missed out on a compressor that was a 302 that half was the engine and the other 4 cylinders was the compressor. I think it would have been plenty of CFM. WE have a fresh air system for the blaster person. Lindsay pictured below.Compressor hut. Big green Sears compressor hasn't been moved in to here out of the old shop.we added an appendage to the sandblast hut because the Econoline unit is very tall and used to have a step and platform to use it.Close up of the Econoline pressure blaster unit attached to the bottom of the cabinet. The company still exist and we can purchase service parts.