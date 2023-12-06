New* fiberglass full front fenders 2.25" and rear flares 2" - Maier Racing.
Front flares are 2.25" and rears are 2" which will match the front width.
Will freight ship at cost for ~$200 via Pilot Freight. Located in Richmond, VA (open to local pickup)
*Flares are new, but I did begin to fit one of the front fenders. All three other flares are untouched.
The front fenders are intentionally manufactured with approximately 1/4" - 1/2" extra length that must be sanded down to fit your exact vehicle. Every classic mustang has slightly different tolerances/fitments. I began sanding a corner (pictured) and took off about 1/8" so there is more to go to fit to your vehicle. To properly install fiberglass, you will need some fiberglass filler to fix imperfections, like filling low spots, etc.
