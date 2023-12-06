For Sale 1967 1968 Mustang Fender Flare Kit, Maier Racing Fiberglass - $675 (Richmond)

S

steinsk

New Member
Dec 6, 2023
1
0
1
Virginia
#1
New* fiberglass full front fenders 2.25" and rear flares 2" - Maier Racing.

www.maierracing.com

67-68 Front Fenders - Maier Racing

www.maierracing.com www.maierracing.com

www.maierracing.com

67-68 2" Rear Flares - Maier Racing

www.maierracing.com www.maierracing.com

Front flares are 2.25" and rears are 2" which will match the front width.

Will freight ship at cost for ~$200 via Pilot Freight. Located in Richmond, VA (open to local pickup)

*Flares are new, but I did begin to fit one of the front fenders. All three other flares are untouched.

The front fenders are intentionally manufactured with approximately 1/4" - 1/2" extra length that must be sanded down to fit your exact vehicle. Every classic mustang has slightly different tolerances/fitments. I began sanding a corner (pictured) and took off about 1/8" so there is more to go to fit to your vehicle. To properly install fiberglass, you will need some fiberglass filler to fix imperfections, like filling low spots, etc.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_4626.jpeg
    IMG_4626.jpeg
    1.1 MB · Views: 3
  • IMG_4627.jpeg
    IMG_4627.jpeg
    1.4 MB · Views: 3
  • IMG_4628.jpeg
    IMG_4628.jpeg
    821.4 KB · Views: 3
  • IMG_4629.jpeg
    IMG_4629.jpeg
    1,021.6 KB · Views: 3
  • IMG_4630.jpeg
    IMG_4630.jpeg
    1.1 MB · Views: 3
  • IMG_4631.jpeg
    IMG_4631.jpeg
    1.2 MB · Views: 3
  • IMG_4632.jpeg
    IMG_4632.jpeg
    1.1 MB · Views: 3
  • IMG_4633.jpeg
    IMG_4633.jpeg
    1.2 MB · Views: 3
  • IMG_4634.jpeg
    IMG_4634.jpeg
    1 MB · Views: 3
  • IMG_4635.jpeg
    IMG_4635.jpeg
    1.5 MB · Views: 3
  • IMG_4636.jpeg
    IMG_4636.jpeg
    1.5 MB · Views: 3
  • IMG_4637.jpeg
    IMG_4637.jpeg
    1.4 MB · Views: 3

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Autometer
  • Sticky
Promo! Autometer Invision LCD Digital Dash Kit for 1967-1968 Mustang
Replies
0
Views
260
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
Autometer
Autometer
B
For Sale For Sale 1993 Mustang SSP Coupe
Replies
2
Views
9K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
General karthief
General karthief
Hellion2013
For Sale 2013 Hellion Twin turbo Mustang GT
Replies
0
Views
4K
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
Hellion2013
Hellion2013
Sun Dropsz
How To Make A Dipstick Tube For A 351w Without Buying The Ford Racing Swap Kit
Replies
4
Views
7K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CarMichael Angelo
CarMichael Angelo
L
For Sale 1968 Mustang Coupe - 5.0 with Holley Sniper EFI - Houston, Texas
Replies
2
Views
5K
Classic Mustangs For Sale
Lookjam
L
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu