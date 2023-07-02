1968-70 Mustang Shelby Taillight Bezels Help (Dynacorn 3643MD)

mikeynonos

mikeynonos

Member
Oct 16, 2021
73
22
18
St Charles, IL
Hey everyone,

I am just curious if anyone has used these bezels without the vertical slats from Dynacorn. I ordered these in 2020 with the intent to install them on my 1965 resto-mod build. I got them out on Friday and started to mockup the taillight panel for install, only to find out that there is physically no way to mount these bezels and lenses to the taillight housing/bucket/panel. The housings came with hardware for installation, but looking at the bezels, there is no provision at all to install these.

Any thoughts?
 

Attachments

  • d1.jpg
    d1.jpg
    280.3 KB · Views: 2
  • d2.jpg
    d2.jpg
    433.2 KB · Views: 2
  • d3.jpg
    d3.jpg
    387.7 KB · Views: 2
  • d4.jpg
    d4.jpg
    268.6 KB · Views: 2
  • d5.jpg
    d5.jpg
    374.7 KB · Views: 2
  • d6.jpg
    d6.jpg
    292.4 KB · Views: 2

