1968-70 Mustang Shelby Taillight Bezels Help (Dynacorn 3643MD)

mikeynonos
Member
-
- Oct 16, 2021
-
- 73
-
- 22
-
- 18
Hey everyone,
I am just curious if anyone has used these bezels without the vertical slats from Dynacorn. I ordered these in 2020 with the intent to install them on my 1965 resto-mod build. I got them out on Friday and started to mockup the taillight panel for install, only to find out that there is physically no way to mount these bezels and lenses to the taillight housing/bucket/panel. The housings came with hardware for installation, but looking at the bezels, there is no provision at all to install these.
Any thoughts?
I am just curious if anyone has used these bezels without the vertical slats from Dynacorn. I ordered these in 2020 with the intent to install them on my 1965 resto-mod build. I got them out on Friday and started to mockup the taillight panel for install, only to find out that there is physically no way to mount these bezels and lenses to the taillight housing/bucket/panel. The housings came with hardware for installation, but looking at the bezels, there is no provision at all to install these.
Any thoughts?